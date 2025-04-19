James Woods: My Heart Breaks to Think Americans Died in WWII for This

By
M Dowling
-
1
11

Sir Keir Starmer never ceases to disappoint. Just when you thought he couldn’t say anything dumber, he proudly says something even more moronic.

“Over 400 people now have been arrested, 100 are being charged, some in relation to online activity, and a number of them are already in court.”

He’s not just uninformed and stupid; he’s also anti-free speech. What does the USA have in common with these totalitarians?


