Suspected Terrorist Caught in Sanctuary California

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

The FBI in Sacramento, CA, on Thursday arrested a man it says is connected to two terrorist groups, reports the BBC.

Harpreet Singh is suspected of a grenade attack in India last year. That country’s National Investigation Agency described him as the “primary handler and mastermind behind the attack.”

“The grenade attack, which targeted former Jalandhar SP Jaskirat Singh Chahal and his family, was carried out by two persons. Passia later claimed responsibility for the attack on social media,” an officer said to the Indian Express.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments