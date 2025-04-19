Suspected Terrorist Caught in Sanctuary California

The FBI in Sacramento, CA, on Thursday arrested a man it says is connected to two terrorist groups, reports the BBC.

Harpreet Singh is suspected of a grenade attack in India last year. That country’s National Investigation Agency described him as the “primary handler and mastermind behind the attack.”

“The grenade attack, which targeted former Jalandhar SP Jaskirat Singh Chahal and his family, was carried out by two persons. Passia later claimed responsibility for the attack on social media,” an officer said to the Indian Express.

Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the #FBI & #ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture. pic.twitter.com/vObj2xPa8Q — FBI Sacramento (@FBISacramento) April 18, 2025

