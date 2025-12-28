James Woods on the UN’s Hamas Advocate Officially Calling for US Isolation

Who would like to see the UN expelled from Manhattan? It’s a great piece of real estate, right on the water. James Woods has a suggestion.

The UN rapporteur for Gaza, Francesca Albanese, is officially calling for the UN to isolate the United States. The UN is also known as the Dictator’s Club.

The US sanctioned Albanese. This woman is appointed to speak for the UN, but has now come right out and said we must deal with Hamas as if they were reputable leaders.

Francesca Albanese:

“People continue to say ‘But Hamas, Hamas, Hamas’… I don’t think people have any idea what Hamas is. Hamas is a political force that won the 2005 elections—whether we like it or not. Hamas built schools, public facilities, hospitals. It was simply the authority, the de facto authority.”

“So it is critical that you understand, that when you think of Hamas, you should not necessarily think of cut-throats, people armed to the teeth, or fighters. It’s not like that.”

This would be the defense of Hitler. He built roads, hospitals, and schools, and he started a World War, committed genocide, and caused the death of millions.

She is a terrorist enabler.