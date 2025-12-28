The Fall of the Western Nations

Three out of four children in Brussels are non-European. The Great Replacement is real. We knew it was real for years, but we were labeled Hitlerites by the perpetrators so they could silence us.

Europeans made the Western World great, and then the leaders destroyed it without the permission of the people.

We have nothing against the people coming or the people being replaced, but the fact is that when globalists bring in massive numbers of unassimilated foreigners who are poorly educated to replace the educated, they set the country back. They deliberately destroy the culture, politics, education, religion, and all that was before. Most believe the motive is to replace the population with an underclass that globalists can control. Whatever the motive, it is wrong. Cultures don’t progress this way.

73% of children in Brussels, the capital of Europe, are not European! The Great Replacement has already happened. https://t.co/iEcRvVta4W — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2025

Official figures show that nearly 3 out of 4 children in Brussels are now of non-European origin, a transformation with profound social consequences.

Only a small fraction of minors in the city are of Belgian origin, while the vast majority come from outside Europe, reshaping the future population in real time.

This did not happen by accident, but through deliberate policy choices made by political elites who dismissed warnings as “myths.”

Family reunification has become the primary engine of mass settlement, accelerating demographic change far beyond public consent.

When a capital city reaches the point where most of its population no longer shares historical, cultural, or civic roots, integration becomes an illusion.

What is unfolding in Brussels is not diversity management, but demographic replacement driven by policy inertia and ideological blindness.

Refusing to acknowledge these numbers only deepens public mistrust and guarantees further social fracture.

Source: @immigrbarometer

To make this happen, the elites demonized the majority who were white Christians. They made many embarrassed to be white and Christian. They lied about European descendants, painting us all with the same brush.