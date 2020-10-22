James Woods responds to news Russia, Iran are interfering in the election to damage Trump

Top intelligence officials announced Wednesday evening that Iran and Russia had taken actions to compromise the U.S. election and damage President Trump. They also obtained some voter registration data. James Woods responds at the end.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told reporters at a last-minute announcement that Iran had sent spoof emails “designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage President Trump.” He suggested that there had been reporting on these emails “within the last 24 hours.”

Why are we all that worried about Russia and Iran when we are screwing up our own country? We have so much corruption here, and the mail-in voting will be a pathetic joke.

RIDICULOUS THREATS TO VOTE FOR TRUMP OR ELSE

On Tuesday, CBS News reported that dozens of voters in a heavily Democratic county in Florida and across several states reported receiving emails that purportedly came from a right-wing group that threatened to “come after” them unless they voted for President Trump.

He said Iran had also distributed other video content implying people could cast fraudulent ballots, “even from overseas.” The video’s information is not true, Ratcliffe emphasized, adding that Americans can be assured the election is secure.

“These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries,” he said.

Ratcliffe also said that the intelligence community had not seen the same actions from Russia, even though it obtained voter information as it had done in 2016.

“Even if the adversaries pursue further attempts to intimidate … know that our election systems are resilient and you can be confident your votes are secure,” he said.

Ratcliffe added that this is “not a partisan issue,” and the U.S. will “not tolerate foreign interference in our elections.”

Earlier this year, we were told Iran and China are attempting to damage President Trump in the run-up to the election.

DON’T WORRY, ALL’S WELL

FBI Director Christopher Wray also sought to reassure the public.

“You should be confident that your vote counts,” Wray said.

People are not worried about them. They’re worried about Democrats burning down buildings and threatening to kill Republicans if Biden loses. People are also worried about the insecurity of mail-in voting, totally unnecessary mail-in voting.

Earlier Wednesday, Clint Watts, a former FBI agent and expert on disinformation at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, spoke with CBS News about why he believed Russia or Iran are behind the emails.

“As soon as I read the messages, I thought it was Iran because of the Saudi server and coming out of the UAE and other places,” Watts said.

Watts said the efforts appear to be an attempt to “incite fear with one-to-one messaging.”

“They’re not trying to get people to vote for Trump,” he said. “They’re trying to scare people.”

Personally, I’m scared of Democrats and their army of terrorists.

Watch:

Iran is interfering in our election on behalf of Joe Biden. By the rules established by our biased and moronic media in 2016, this now means that if Trump loses we can spend 4 years whining about how “Iran stole the election for Biden” and unleash a special counsel on him https://t.co/UFds0R7suQ — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 21, 2020

JAMES WOODS RESPONDS

How did Robert Mueller miss this?

Gee, turns out there actually was Russian election interference after all. How did Robert Mueller, 32 million dollars, dozens of Democrat lawyers, and the entire Congress of the United States miss this? Oh, right! Because it was all aimed at Donald Trump, of course… https://t.co/s58refRjAL — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 22, 2020

The people interfering in the election, who we really have to worry about, are CNN [all the media], Twitter, Facebook, Pelosi, and the Obama Swamp. Bloomberg, Soros, social media, and others are pouring a hundred million dollars each into states to swing the election, but they’re not doing anything wrong.

#FBI Director Wray has reported that Iranian and Russian operatives are infiltrating our sacred electoral process to destroy President Trump. CNN, Twitter, Facebook, Pelosi, and the Obama Swamp were not mentioned, as some things are blatantly obvious to the most casual observer. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 22, 2020