Fox reports FBI money laundering probe tied to Hunter laptop

The FBI’s subpoena of the alleged Hunter laptop and hard drive came in connection to a money laundering investigation in late 2019. Multiple law enforcement officials confirmed that the subpoena used to pick up the Hunter laptop was about money laundering.

This is according to documents obtained by Fox News. They were verified by multiple federal law enforcement officials who reviewed them, Fox News reports.

Multiple federal law enforcement officials and two separate government officials confirmed the authenticity of these documents, which were signed by FBI Special Agent Joshua Wilson.

One of the documents, obtained by Fox News, was designated as an FBI “Receipt for Property” form. It details the bureau’s interactions with John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of “The Mac Shop.”

The document has a “Case ID” section, filled in with a hand-written number: 272D-BA-3065729.

“272” is the bureau’s classification for money laundering, while “272D” refers to “Money Laundering, Unknown SUA [Specified Unlawful Activity]—White Collar Crime Program,” according to FBI documents. One government official described “272D” as “transnational or blanket.”

“BA” indicates the case was opened in the FBI’s Baltimore field office, sources said.

The documents state that the subpoena was carried out in Wilmington, Del., which falls under the jurisdiction of the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office.

“The FBI cannot open a case without predication, so they believed there was predication for criminal activity,” a government official told Fox News. “This means there was sufficient evidence to believe that there was criminal conduct.”

Don’t forget China, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Russia, and other countries are involved. This could be a massive case. It may be why it’s taking so long.

“If a criminal case was opened and subpoenas were issued, that means there is a high likelihood that both the laptop and hard drive contain fruits of criminal activity,” the official said.