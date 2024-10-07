James Woods Rings the Alarm Bells Over Harris-Walz!

James Woods replied to Elon Musk’s warning that if Harris wins, we will have a one-party state. Do people understand the path Democrats have us on?

Elon wrote that America would become a single-party state like California if Harris won. Democrats would let millions more foreigners in who would only vote for Democrats. He included the percentage of illegal foreigners in the swing states to point to the obvious fact. [Illegal immigration was absolutely done by design. George Soros openly called for it years ago].

If @realDonaldTrump doesn’t win, the “Democratic” Party will legalize so many illegals that there will be no swing states! America will become a single-party socialist state, just like what happened to California, where they just made requiring voter ID illegal. https://t.co/I9FhicDbfP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2024

One community note added that California Gov. Newsom signed a law banning Voter ID. The only reason to do that is to cheat.

The other community note played the semantic game that leftists excel at:

California has not made requiring photo id illegal, but limited the possibility to have different rules for voting in each local community. Confusing and shifting rules are internationally criticized as a means to make voter turnout among poor/lower educated people lower.

What a crock!

The reason lifelong Democrats like Robert Kennedy and Bill Ackman will vote for Trump is because they see what the Democrat Party has become. The people in charge are communists, liars, and crooks.

How many Democrats agree with the socialist/communist movement? We can’t say. However, opinion polls show that a very large number of Democrats seem to support these ideologies, at least in part.

James Woods wrote back.

“Bravo, @elonmusk. This is the most disquieting fact of this election. Thank you for demonstrating the simple math of an irrevocable catastrophe.

“Yes, America is standing on the precipice of the abyss. I live in California, a single-party Democrat nightmare. The only thing standing between freedom and total communism in this state is the Supreme Court of the United States.

“If America goes single-party, there will be no governor on the socialist accelerator. America will be destroyed with the same vigor and glee with which Gavin Newsom has destroyed California.”

Bravo, @elonmusk. This is the most disquieting fact of this election. Thank you for demonstrating the simple math on an irrevocable catastrophe. Yes, America is standing on the precipice of the abyss. I live in California, a single-party Democrat nightmare. The only thing… https://t.co/5LWT8eNJ34 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 7, 2024

James Woods raises an interesting question. If Donald Trump is elected, he wants to move beyond the criminal indictments. He’s kidding! But what do you think?

I firmly believe that, if elected, Donald Trump should move beyond the criminal activities the Democrats employed to derail his presidency, and then his candidacy in this election as well. Let’s all join together for a brighter tomorrow! Just kidding. Lock this bitch up… https://t.co/Ox9Mz8jqRE — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 7, 2024

