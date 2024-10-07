Voting in NC Republican Areas Is in Grave Danger

According to Jack Phillips at The Epoch Times, Hurricane Helene will likely keep Trump supporters in 25 North Carolina counties from voting. Twenty-five counties are disaster zones. They are mostly Republican or Independent.

Western North Carolina and huge areas of the Appalachian Mountains were damaged or wiped out. Mail will probably not be delivered and received, and most polling places could be out of commission.

The storm-ravaged counties include 480,000 registered Republicans, 292,000 Democrats, and 500,000 Independents. Trump is leading with Independents.

North Carolina is a swing state, and the vote is close. Ironically, the Democrat city areas will have mail service and polling places available.

The last day to register is October 11.

As I write, Hurricane Milton is heading for the deeply Republican Tampa area of Florida.

Kamala in Hollywood While the Storm Takes Lives

As southern states took a hit from Hurricane Helene, Kamala Harris was whooping it up in Hollywood, collecting funds. At one point, she sat down for an interview on a porny podcast.

Bawdy, Call Her Daddy is a place where you discuss pussies on air. Apparently, that is how women are supposed to liberate themselves.

Perhaps Donald Trump should sit down with Riley Gaines instead, who is fighting for women’s rights in sports, locker rooms, and bathrooms.

Kamala joined raunchy s3x podcast, Call Her Daddy, to discuss what they call “women’s rights”… Who thinks Trump should join the Gaines for Girls podcast to talk about REAL women’s rights, how Kamala is dismantling them, & what he’ll do to protect them?

— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 6, 2024

Let’s look at her career:

Call Her Daddy: "Why should we trust you?" KAMALA: "Look at my career to know what I care about." Uh ok…. LETS ROLL THE TAPE:

They never give a thought to men and what they sacrifice. They get drafted and killed in wars.

Call Her Daddy Girl: “Are there any laws that give the government control over a man’s body?” Kamala Harris: “No” The correct answer is the draft

— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 6, 2024

Let’s look at her now:

LEFT: Kamala Harris recording an interview on the sex podcast "Call Her Daddy." RIGHT: Hurricane victims pleading with their government to HELP after losing their loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods. That tells you all you need to know about Kamala's priorities.