Voting in NC Republican Areas Is in Grave Danger

By
M DOWLING
-
1
24

Kamala Harris, Vice President, USA campaigning in Atlanta, USA, July 30, 2024. Photo by Phil Mistry

According to Jack Phillips at The Epoch Times, Hurricane Helene will likely keep Trump supporters in 25 North Carolina counties from voting. Twenty-five counties are disaster zones. They are mostly Republican or Independent.

Western North Carolina and huge areas of the Appalachian Mountains were damaged or wiped out. Mail will probably not be delivered and received, and most polling places could be out of commission.

The storm-ravaged counties include 480,000 registered Republicans, 292,000 Democrats, and 500,000 Independents. Trump is leading with Independents. 

North Carolina is a swing state, and the vote is close. Ironically, the Democrat city areas will have mail service and polling places available.

The last day to register is October 11.

As I write, Hurricane Milton is heading for the deeply Republican Tampa area of Florida.

Kamala in Hollywood While the Storm Takes Lives

As southern states took a hit from Hurricane Helene, Kamala Harris was whooping it up in Hollywood, collecting funds. At one point, she sat down for an interview on a porny podcast.

Bawdy, Call Her Daddy is a place where you discuss pussies on air. Apparently, that is how women are supposed to liberate themselves.

Perhaps Donald Trump should sit down with Riley Gaines instead, who is fighting for women’s rights in sports, locker rooms, and bathrooms.

Let’s look at her career:

They never give a thought to men and what they sacrifice. They get drafted and killed in wars.

Let’s look at her now:


