Jan 6 protesters/trespassers/rioters held in solitary, no bail, some without charges

Elizabeth Warren (MA) and Dick Durbin (IL) spoke up against the harsh treatment of people taken into custody for the Jan. 6 Capitol “riot.”

According to the Tennessee Star, the jail where some rioters /trespassers are kept, houses 1,500 inmates. They are confined to their jail cells 22 hours per day, an increase of one hour over what it was last month. They are prohibited from going outside.

Some of them are let out for recreation at 2 am due to COV.

A Washington Post report described the jail’s COVID-19 order as “mass solitary confinement.”

That got Democrats concerned because it hurts their argument for making DC a state.

SOME ONLY TRESPASSED, OTHERS ARE HELD AND HAVEN’T BEEN CHARGED

As to those being held for being present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, many are being held in pretrial detention on charges ranging from knowingly entering or remaining in restricted grounds (trespassing) without authority to conspiracy, assault, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Some haven’t been charged with anything.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) expressed concerns about the conditions in the jail.

“D.C.’s house is not in order, and the solution is not to grant it even more authority through statehood,” Comer said on April 19.

In arguing against D.C. statehood in an April 22 speech, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) also cited the same Post report. In that speech, Higgins alleged that the city had been “essentially torturing inmates” for over a year, and noted: “That is ultimately a violation of the 8th Amendment…is that what we can expect from a D.C. state?”

Meanwhile, communists and anarchists who burn down buildings and ICE buildings, beat police officers, get a night in jail and have charges dismissed.

FEW ARE ADVOCATING FOR THEM

Mayor Muriel Bowser and House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney won’t meet to discuss it.

A lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants told Politico that lawmakers should contact him if they were concerned about the inmates’ treatment. Marty Tankleff, himself exonerated after decades in prison for a wrongful murder conviction, told Just the News no one has contacted him nearly three weeks later.

His clients include Ryan Samsel, who alleges a prison guard beat him so badly he suffered permanent eye damage, and Edward Jacob Lang, an observant Jew who claims guards disparaged him as a “false prophet” as he prayed for other inmates.

