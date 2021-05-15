AP was housed in the terrorist Hamas building

The CEO of the Associated Press claims he is “shocked and horrified that the Israel military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza.”
In other words, Gary Pruitt is admitting the Associated Press worked out of Hamas’s building. Al Jazeera and other media enterprises were in the building as well.
Hamas is a declared terrorist group whose only goal is to destroy Israel.
This makes one question everything the Associated Press says about Israel.
It is also important to mention that the Associated Press’s statement acknowledged the Israelis gave advanced notice of the building’s destruction so the reporters could get out safely, but the AP failed to acknowledge the building is a Hamas intelligence facility.
THE STATEMENT FROM PRUITT
We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza. They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there. We received a warning that the building would be hit.
We are seeking information from the Israeli government and are engaged with the U.S. State Department to try to learn more.
This is an incredibly disturbing development. We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life. A dozen AP journalists and freelancers were inside the building and thankfully we were able to evacuate them in time.
The AP was housed in a terror building. They work in the building!!! We are shocked and horrified about this incredibly disturbing development.
Fox reporter posted the attack on a “media building” and never mentioned any connection to Hamas. He posted hours later the AP story which also had no mention of Hamas or PIJ R&D located there. There is quite a bit of reporting about a ceasefire possibly next week.
What’s wrong with Newsmax. I guess they believe if they pattern after Fox they will succeed.
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/306255
Barnes has a pretty good review of historical events. One thing left out that should be of more focus was Britain allowed hordes of Arabs into Israel after the White Paper. That is why the Arab population is larger than what it would have been.
https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com/post/675109/article-of-the-day-saturday-may-15-2021
People should also understand that all the Mideast problems today are a direct result of France and Britain. They decided alone to carve up the nations for their benefit. The prominent Arab leader at the end of the Ottoman Empire was quite willing to have a Jewish State but Britain preferred to carve up the land rather than allow an Arab autonomy.
Why would anyone be surprised to find out that the Main Stream Media is in bed with Terrorist?