AP was housed in the terrorist Hamas building



















The CEO of the Associated Press claims he is “shocked and horrified that the Israel military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza.”

In other words, Gary Pruitt is admitting the Associated Press worked out of Hamas’s building. Al Jazeera and other media enterprises were in the building as well.

Hamas is a declared terrorist group whose only goal is to destroy Israel.

This makes one question everything the Associated Press says about Israel.

It is also important to mention that the Associated Press’s statement acknowledged the Israelis gave advanced notice of the building’s destruction so the reporters could get out safely, but the AP failed to acknowledge the building is a Hamas intelligence facility.

THE STATEMENT FROM PRUITT

We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza. They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there. We received a warning that the building would be hit.

We are seeking information from the Israeli government and are engaged with the U.S. State Department to try to learn more.

This is an incredibly disturbing development. We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life. A dozen AP journalists and freelancers were inside the building and thankfully we were able to evacuate them in time.

The AP was housed in a terror building. They work in the building!!! We are shocked and horrified about this incredibly disturbing development.

