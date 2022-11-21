Jan. 6 Soviet Panel Will Turn All Their Info Over to the DOJ Investigator

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the Soviet-style J6 panel, will share all their documents and findings with the Special Counsel investigating Donald Trump. The goal is to prevent Republicans in the House from turning back or halting the Biden agenda. It’s also the preliminary strike against a Trump candidacy.

Having Zoe Lofgren repeatedly discuss the rule of law is a bad joke. This panel ran in the most anti-Democrat manner possible.

Even though this panel disappears in December, the new Special Counsel and House Democrats can and will keep it going for years, right until the next election.

Watch Zoe:

