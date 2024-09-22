Janet Jackson Apologizes for Saying Kamala’s Not Black

During an interview with the Guardian published Saturday to promote the second leg of her concert tour, Janet Jackson claimed she heard Harris was not black and that the vice president’s father was white.

“Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not black,” Jackson said of Harris when asked about her thoughts on the 2024 presidential race. “That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.”

She took a hit for that one. The backlash was swift and harsh. As it happens, Jackson knew Harris’s mother was Indian, but she heard her father was white.

Harris’s father is a black Jamaican, allegedly with some white ancestry. Jackson had to apologize. Her agent published the apology and explained that she had misinformation.

Janet apologizes for any confusion caused and acknowledges the importance of accurate representation in public discourse,” her agent, Mo Elmasri, said in a statement. “We appreciate the opportunity to address this and will remain committed to promoting unity … She deeply respects Vice President Kamala Harris and her accomplishments as a black and Indian woman.”

A lot of black people don’t see her as a real black person since she identified as Indian until she decided to run for office.

Unfortunately, Donald Trump has a habit of making comments like the one about cat-eating in Springfield. He also mentioned Kamala did not identify as black. It doesn’t matter, and it’s best ignored. Trump was alluding to the fact that she is an opportunist who only talked about black ancestry at the opportune moment.

I don’t care about this story. I don’t care what race she is. If she were a good candidate, I’d be relieved, but she’s awful.