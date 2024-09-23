A Foreign Leader Is In Pennsylvania Campaigning for Harris

A foreign leader, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has championed NATO going to war with Russia, is now campaigning for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, two Marxists, on US soil.

I couldn’t believe it when I heard this on the radio this morning. This is foreign interference in US elections. He would definitely not be doing this without permission from this administration. It was possibly their idea. Zelensky is planning to share his “Victory Plan” with Biden while he is in the States, which appears to put NATO in direct war with Russia.

He is touring ammunition factories in Pennsylvania to drum up support. Never mind the fact that Harris-Walz wants to end fracking and destroy Pennsylvania’s energy-based economy.

Zelensky is a NATO-globalist stooge.

The Biden-Harris administration is bringing foreigners in illegally to steal our elections, and now they have them campaigning also. According to some reports, they are even sending applications to vote to noncitizens abroad.

A vote for Harris is a vote for World War III.

Zelensky is now touring ammunition factories in Pennsylvania and attacking President Trump and JD Vance in American media outlets. A foreign leader is essentially campaigning for Harris on American soil. pic.twitter.com/580etLK72l — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2024