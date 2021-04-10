January 6 protesters are being tortured, many held for minor offenses









Dinesh D’Souza says Biden’s DoJ prosecutors are torturing the January 6 protesters/rioters, by holding them in solitary for 23 hours a day. Not one has been convicted of any crime.

So far, no one was armed, there are no insurrections charges or sedition charges, no white supremacist plots. The officer was not murdered. The only person killed was an unarmed Trump supporter climbing through a broken glass inside the Capitol. Five people were not killed. One woman OD’d and two died of heart attacks.

THE FRAUD

As Julie Kelly writes at American Greatness, the Russiagate scandal exposed the seamless compact between the Democrat Party, major news organizations, and powerful government agencies. The shameless partisan operatives — ruthless DNC lawyers, paid spin masters, former British spies — seeded the storylines.

Kelly said the manufactured deception about the events of January 6 is reaching Russiagate proportions. It was furthered by former presidents and top lawmakers of both parties giving it immediate legitimacy.

There is no evidence the bear spray allegedly sprayed at Officer Sicknick was tied to his death. The phony account of his death was intended to “depict Trump supporters not just as deplorables but cop killers.” Those reporting the narrative knew full well what they were doing, Kelly observes.

The abuse of the accused is starting to get the attention of some judges.

Meanwhile, these people are detained unreasonably. Many are guilty of minor offenses.

The Democrats, who have surrounded the Capitol with troops, are sending a message to any of us who dare oppose them politically.

TORTURE

These protesters are being treated as if they are death row inmates, D’Souza says. They are treating Trumpsters like foreign enemies, in some cases, worse than Islamic terrorists, he adds. Then he explains how solitary is torture.

Watch:

Biden DOJ prosecutors are torturing Trump supporters by placing January 6 defendants in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day – even though none of them has been convicted of any crime. pic.twitter.com/mmOnGS4UUg — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) April 9, 2021

Related