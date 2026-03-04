Jasmine Crockett Lost! She Blames Republicans

Jasmine Crockett lost her job today. She blamed Republicans and claimed they rigged the election. You are going to miss her entertaining imitation of a ghetto girl.
Will she turn up on CNN of MSNow/MSNBC?
You kind of have to give it to Jasmine Crockett for her commitment to the act she puts on. Even after losing tonight she blamed Republicans, by claiming they rigged her election. She was running against another Democrat. How would we rig that? 😂 pic.twitter.com/rIYOrEzZMF
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 4, 2026
She is still on the job.
Live footage from the hearing pic.twitter.com/EY1Rco6nKs
— FAFO (@fafowatch) March 4, 2026
We don’t challenge her blackness; we challenge her phony ghetto girl nonsense.
You embarrass the black community every time you open your mouth using a phony ‘Black Ghetto’ accent. This is demeaning to all. White supremacists have nothing to do wi’dat. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lhsPePT4ZZ
— Joni Job (@jj_talking) August 20, 2025
Go back to St. Louis, Jazzy.
You’re not wanted in Texas.