“Canada’s PM Mark Carney Reluctantly Sides with Us Over Iran”

Our Canadian neighbor, Mark Carney, is reluctantly backing the United States in the war on Iran. Carney has a partnership with China and often seems to prefer the CCP to the USA. He recently told China he welcomed the New World Order with China.

The Canadian leader said, “Mine is the first visit from a Canadian prime minister to China in nearly 10 years. The world has changed much since that last visit. I believe the progress that we have made, the partnership, sets us up well for the new world order.”

So, when he talks about international order, we aren’t exactly clear what he is referring to. Which order?

Transcript

“We support efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security, because Canada is taking the world as it is, passively waiting for the world we wish to be. We do, however, take this position with regret, because the current conflict is another example of the failure of the international order. Despite decades of UN Security Council resolutions, the tireless work of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the succession of sanctions and diplomatic frameworks, Iran’s nuclear threat remains, and now the United States and Israel have acted without engaging the United Nations or consulting allies, including Canada.

“So, where to from here with a rapidly spreading conflict and growing threats to civilian life? Canada reaffirms that international law binds all belligerents. We condemn the strikes carried out by Iran on civilians and civilian infrastructure across the Middle East, and we implore all parties, including the United States and Israel, to respect the rules of international engagement. Canada calls for a rapid de-escalation of hostilities and is prepared to assist in achieving this goal.”

Carney has TDS, a now-common affliction. The President couldn’t tell all the people who should have been told. They are all leakers.