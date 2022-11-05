Jason Whitlock Joke, “I’m Outraged for Nancy Pelosi…”

M Dowling
Some Democrats are outraged over the segment below that aired on Tucker last night. Jason Whitlock went all out joking about the Paul Pelosi attack.

Whitlock said, “I’m outraged for Nancy Pelosi. This woman has taken the hard-earned money she’s made from insider trading and invested in a pair of cans at 82 years old, and comes home to find out that her husband is playing hide the hammer with a BLM guy?!”

Oh my, what a hornet’s nest he stirred up with that joke. Some on the Left were very offended. Comedy is like that. It can offend.

Whitlock is an American sports journalist, columnist, and podcaster.  He used to work for Outkick and now hosts a program for Blaze Media. He hosts the show Fearless with Jason Whitlock.

Aaron Ruper thinks Whitlock was serious.

Ruper continued, but this was a joke.

Chad’s just silly.

Chad can’t stop himself.


2 Comments
AntiKlaus
AntiKlaus
27 seconds ago

The ruling class tells the left that there is racism, they burn down their own towns over racism. The ruling class tells the left there is a national problem with “misinformation,” whatever that is, the left lose their shite when the ruling class points to what they declare “misinformation.” The ruling class tells the left that white supremacy is America’s biggest threat, the left marches long and hard against white supremacists, even as the ruling class tells them that half our Nation are white supremacists, including black and brown skinned people. God, could you have possibly made leftist libs more dumb? I seriously doubt it.

david ward
david ward
1 hour ago

WHAT IS A PAIR OF CANS?

