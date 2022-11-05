Bombshell! CNN Reports Biden’s “False & Misleading Claims”

This is a bombshell because CNN reported some of the truth about Joe Biden’s constant spreading of misinformation. CNN senior reporter Daniel Dale fact-checked Joe Biden on nine false statements. Biden’s closing midterms pitch has included false and misleading claims — about gas prices, Social Security, the debt and deficit, his student loans plan, his tax policies and Trump’s, and other subjects.
“Biden’s pitch has included claims that are false, misleading, or lacking important context,” writes Dale.
Summary of the Fact-Check with Nine “Misstatements”
- Biden took credit for the biggest increase in Social Security checks, and CNN said it was because the increase is tied to inflation.
- He also claimed it was the first increase in ten years, but there has been one every year since 2017.
- Biden claims the Inflation Reduction Act stops the “practice of successful corporations paying no federal corporate income tax.” CNN explained that “there will clearly still be some large and profitable corporations paying no federal income tax even after the minimum tax takes effect in 2023. The exact number is not yet known.”
- The president said he reduced the federal deficit by $1 trillion 400 billion. “The most in American history,” he said. CNN explained it’s not true. “The federal debt has continued to rise under Biden,’ surpassing $31 trillion for the first time. CNN said he doesn’t deserve much credit for reducing the deficit either since he only somewhat cut what skyrocketed under the pandemic.
- Biden bragged about unemployment as the lowest in 50 years, but Donald Trump had the same unemployment in 2019 and early 2020.
- In late October, Biden told young activists that they “probably are aware, I just signed a law” on student debt forgiveness that Republicans are challenging. He added: “It’s passed. I got it passed by a vote or two, and it’s in effect.” Biden’s claims are false. He did it through executive action.
- Biden takes credit for declining gas prices, but he had limited impact. He also lied and said gas was $5 when he entered the office, and it was $3.39. In 2021, it was $2.39.
- Biden revived a claim debunked more than 20 months ago by The Washington Post and then CNN. At least twice in October, he boasted that he traveled 17,000 miles with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. He spent a lot of time with Xi but didn’t travel anywhere near 17,000 miles.
- At the Thursday rally in New Mexico, Biden claimed that under Trump, Republicans passed a $2 trillion tax cut that “affected only the top 1% of the American public.” That isn’t true. The Tax Policy Center think tank found in early 2018 that Trump’s law “will reduce individual income taxes on average for all income groups and in all states.” The think tank estimated that “between 60 and 76 percent of taxpayers in every state will receive a tax cut.” And in April 2019, tax-preparation company H&R Block said two-thirds of its returning customers had indeed paid less in tax that year than they did the year prior, The New York Times reported in an article headlined “Face It: You (Probably) Got a Tax Cut.”
