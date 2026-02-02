Jay-Z Is Mentioned in the Epstein Rape Complaint File

Jay-Z’s name appears in the latest DOJ release of Epstein files. It’s important to note his name was found in public tips and complaints filed to the FBI in 2019, not in Epstein’s personal logs or flight records.

The industry is buzzing, and Jay-Z, who picks fellow thugs as our NFL Super Bowl entertainment, has deleted his social media.

Jay-Z is accused of raping a minor by a girl who was 15 years old when he was 27.

I don’t know if Jay-Z raped the girl, and this isn’t confirmation. A paternity test would be helpful. However, it’s fascinating how the names of the left are coming out. Epstein was strictly an elite leftist creation.

Some report that Jay-Z lured Beyoncé when she was 16. However, Beyoncé says they didn’t date until she was 19.

It is safe to say that his music is vulgar and degrading to women. His politics are Marxist, and he’s a cheating spouse.

Trevor Is Back

We should mention the unfunny fool, Trevor Noah, mocked Nicki Minaj because she supports Donald Trump for his efforts to help people like those in Nigeria. He got the gig to cancel Nicki, and Donald Trump.

Watch the fools in the “in” crowd at the Grammy Awards laugh at her. She cares about people’s suffering, and they care about themselves. The Hollywood elite are among the biggest sanctimonious narcissists as a group in the USA. The one thing they like to do is give themselves awards in public while insulting people they view as their inferiors.