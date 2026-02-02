A 3-Year Obamacare Ext. for 7% of the Population Is Bats

Congresswoman Kat Cammack says they’ve learned shocking news about the Barack Obama Affordable Care Act.

Only 7% of Americans are actually on Obamacare, and 40% of everyone enrolled is fraud. People making $600,000 per year are enrolled, and big insurance companies made 237% increased profits from the program last year.

Congresswoman Kat Cammack says they’ve learned shocking news about the Barack Obama Affordable Care Act – Only 7% of Americans are actually on Obamacare

– 40% of everyone enrolled is fraud

– People making $600,000 per year are enrolled

– Big Insurance companies made 237%… pic.twitter.com/GGla4lkKPH — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 1, 2026

Obamacare is an utter failure.

We’ve known about the 7% of enrollees on Obamacare at least since CATO analyzed the data in October. Obamacare, aka the Affordable Care Act (ACA), only covers 7% of Americans, according to a CATO analysis.

A staggering 93% of Obamacare premiums are now paid directly by the federal government to health insurance companies.

It was supposed to bend the cost curve, but premiums for a family of five can exceed $50,000 a year before subsidies, according to the KFF Health Insurance Marketplace Calculator.

Premiums are up 129% since the plans were launched in 2014, rising twice as fast as plans offered by employers and four times as fast as inflation.

Deductibles are outrageous, insurers deny claims 10 times as often as before Obamacare, and networks are so skimpy that it can take months to get a doctor’s appointment.

Forget seeing an in-network specialist.

In 2013, before the Affordable Care Act regulations kicked in, insurers denied roughly 1.5% of claims, according to the American Medical Association.

Now, ACA plans refuse to pay 17% of claims, and some nix 30% or more.

The program funds people here illegally.