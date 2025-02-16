JD Vance in Munich: The Movement’s Brilliant Ideological Heir

Reporter Mark Halperin on his podcast Two-Way expressed admiration fo VAnce’s honesty and brilliance in Munich. He responded to JD Vance’s speech to the EU in Munich and noted the shock and disbelief by the Europeans after they were told the truth instead of talking about what they usually talk about.

JD Vance is the “ideological heir of [of MAGA] in a more robustly intellectual way to Donald Trump than anybody else in the party.”

Traditional Americans don’t like the traditional posture toward Europe. They are unhappy with the defense spending and the Europeans “woke sensibilities.” JD Vance is giving voice to that MAGA point of view.

Halperin said Vance had found his voice three weeks in. Vance is a brilliant guy, and he understands the language of the movement, he said. Halperin concluded that it’s “imponderable” where it will lead, but he finds it exciting.

We can only hope the authoritarian Europeans rethink the direction they are headed. If not, most MAGAs won’t want anything to do with them. The misguided European leaders are becoming what they say they hate.

As former US Navy SEAL Carl Higbie said, he would fight for this no-BS type of leadership. Higbie pointed out that JD Vance “handed them the harsh reality.” He gave voice to the people of Europe who have had their voice taken from the.

“This speech is everything that I went to war for, and I would do it a hundred times over for my kids to see this kind of no-BS leadership on the world stage.” @JDVance crushed it!!!pic.twitter.com/fy9HMLIoGt — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) February 14, 2025

