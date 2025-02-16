A Sharia-Compliant Muslim City in the Heart of Texas

Deep in the heart of Texas, just outside of Dallas, is the new community of Epic City, a totally Muslim City. Amy Mek sees it as the beginning of the end. It is a big change for Texas. That’s certain.

The problem with Islam is it is a total way of life, political, social, religious, and there can be no other way. Sharia Law cannot coexist with the US Constitution. The US needs people to assimilate.

What Is the Plan for Epic City

This planned community, near Dallas, aims to be Sharia-compliant. That means it will follow Islamic law.

The plan includes homes, schools, a mosque, shops, and more. Some people are worried about what this means for Texas and America.

EPIC City is being developed by the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC). They have acquired over 400 acres in Josephine, Texas, to build this community.

The project will feature a mosque at its center, surrounded by houses, townhomes, apartments, Muslim schools, parks, gyms, and other facilities.

Many Texans are expressing concerns about EPIC City. Some see it as creating a separate Muslim-only area, which they fear could lead to segregation.

They worry it might become a “no-go zone,” where non-Muslims feel unwelcome. Critics also fear that introducing Sharia law could conflict with U.S. laws and values.

On the other hand, supporters argue that EPIC City is about religious freedom. Except it’s not simply a religion. It’s a complete life plan.

Allahu Akbar, Texas… A New Sharia City Near Dallas! THIS is how no-go zones begin. THIS is how the West falls… Radical Imam Yasir Qadhi—a terror-linked extremist—is now building EPIC City, a 1,000+ home Islamic stronghold just 30 minutes from Dallas, complete with… pic.twitter.com/PANgDyltQi — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) February 14, 2025

