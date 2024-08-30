The U.K. Has Fallen

A lunatic slapped a waitress in the face for no discernible reason in a UK restaurant. The UK is lost. The media failed the woman, and so did the police.

A Nando’s waitress feels ‘grossly let down’ by police who released a customer who slapped her in the face with a plate.

Viral social media footage showed the man whacking the waitress as she placed food on the table where he was sitting with a woman and child.

Police attended the Nando’s restaurant in Stratford, London, where a report of assault was made.

But it seems the police didn’t take any action against the suspected attacker.

THE WAITRESS TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA

The waitress took to social media to complain. She has no idea why the man did it, but they left full plates of food on the table.

She wrote online: “The police were present at the time. I reported it to them and they let him go without taking his details or checking the CCTV. I filed a complaint against the officers, and their supervisor got back to me and essentially said, “they’re humans and made a mistake.”

The Met Police said it was “aware” of the video footage and said it was investigating why the incident was “not progressed promptly” by officers.

A spokesman told MailOnline: “A report of assault was made to police at the time of the incident. However, it appears this was not progressed promptly by officers. We are working to establish why this happened and accept this is not the level of service Londoners should rightfully expect from the Met.”

The U.K. is taking in foreigners who have no respect for women. They take in uneducated third-world people with unlike values, just like the U.S.

