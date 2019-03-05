Jerry Nadler Has No “Proof” Trump Obstructed Justice

Rep. Jerrold Nadler has been making the rounds of the TV ‘news’ shows, claiming his goal in this absurd investigation of the President is to see to it that we are not a “dictatorship.”

The socialist sympathizer laughingly says he is a strict adherent of the rule of law and this President is seizing power.

On CNN’s Outfront with Erin Burnett, Nadler said that and more as he made it clear he will go after the President’s children.

That’s evil.

Any impeachment of the President can only come from the House Judiciary Committee that Nadler chairs, and he is going for it.

What was really striking was him saying he does not have “proof” the President obstructed justice, but there’s lots of “evidence.” Nadler said he “personally” believes the President obstructed justice by firing Comey, his attacks on the free press, the courts, law enforcement, free speech, interferences with the Mueller investigation, and whatever else he can think of.

Nadler is being very cagey here. ‘Evidence’ and ‘proof’ are essentially the same thing. He’s trying to equate his personal feelings and the careless comments of the President to proof of wrongdoing.

Is the Judiciary Committee’s investigation into Trump’s campaign a pre-impeachment hearing?

Why hasn’t Ivanka been contacted?

May subpoenas be issued?@RepJerryNadler fields these questions from @ErinBurnett in his 1st interview since announcing the probe.