Jesse Binnall’s devastating testimony on election fraud in Nevada

We think people should hear Trump attorney Jesse Binnall’s devastating testimony about the corruption in Nevada during today’s hearing before the Senate’s Homeland Security and Government Committee.

This voter fraud has to be investigated. Investigate it and, if there was no fraud, then fine. The Supreme Court should have stopped the clock to allow a decent probe. This is the election for the leader of the free world, and it’s become a mockery around the world.

Watch:

We will never again be able to make fun of the elections in third world countries.

The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society published their final report, reprinted here.

Hava and Non Profit Organization Report Final w Attachments and Preface 121420 on Scribd