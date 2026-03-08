Jesse Jackson’s Son Was Greatly Displeased with Eulogies by Obama, Clinton, Biden

“I listened for several hours to three United States presidents who do not know Jesse Jackson.” Jesse Jackson Jr. said, referring to the speeches by Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Joe Biden, who made his father’s funeral about pushing themselves.

“I listened for several hours of three United States presidents who do not know Jesse Jackson. He maintained a tense relationship with the political order, not because the presidents were white or black, but the demands of our message, the demands of speaking for the least of these, those who were disinherited, the damned, the dispossessed, the disrespected, demanded not Democratic or Republican solutions but demanded a consistent, prophetic voice that at no point in time ever sold us out as a people. …, Jesse Jr. said.

I often wondered why no one ever took these political eulogies to task before. They always politicize the most awful events.

President Trump sincerely liked Jesse Jackson. There was a time they hung out together.

President Trump on Tuesday lauded the legacy of the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, who died earlier in the morning at the age of 84 from the neurodegenerative disorder progressive supranuclear palsy.

“Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him. He had much to do with the election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man whom Jesse could not stand,” Trump wrote Tuesday in a Truth Social post.

Barack Obama used Jesse Jackson’s funeral to trash Donald Trump in a most vicious way. Former President Obama lashed out at President Donald Trump for conducting an “assault on our democratic institutions.”

Obama joined former presidents Joe Biden and Bill Clinton to mark Jackson’s life by slamming Donald Trump.

“Each day we wake up to some new assault on our democratic institutions, another setback to the idea of the rule of law, an offense to common decency,” Obama said after receiving a rapturous welcome at the event in Chicago.

“Every day, you wake up to things you just didn’t think were possible.

“It may be tempting to get discouraged, to give in to cynicism… (but) this man, Reverend Jesse Lewis Jackson, inspires us to take a harder path.”

Clinton didn’t attack Donald Trump, but he made it about himself. Narcissist Joe Biden made it 100% about himself, pulling the “my son and wife died too” card.

Narcissists don’t even care when someone they profess to care about dies.

I always gave Jesse Jackson some slack because he watched his close friend Martin Luther King Jr. be murdered.