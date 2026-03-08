Meghan McCain Urgently Wants Her Dad’s Pal Lindsey Shut Down

Meghan McCain warned President Trump to stop sending Lindsey Graham out in public to talk about the war. She is correct. Graham is terrifying people. It’s hard to believe President Trump is sending him out. Is it possible?

President Trump endorsed Graham and keeps him as an advisor.

“I’ve known Lindsey Graham since I was a child,” McCain, daughter of the late Republican U.S. Senator John McCain, wrote. “I am imploring anyone who will listen in the Trump administration to stop sending this man out as a surrogate. He is scaring people and doing damage to whatever message you’re trying to sell to the American public about the Iran war.”

She linked to a clip in which Graham says, “We’re going to blow the hell out of these people.” This is horrible. He’s horrible. This man won’t be satisfied until he starts World War III.

This war shows signs of going out of control as it is. No one wants to hear that Lindsey has any role in this whatsoever. A seventh US soldier wounded in Saudi Arabia has died.

“This regime is in its death throes now, it is going to be on its knees, it’s going to fall, and when it falls, we’re going to peace like no other time,” Graham, a fickle Trump supporter, said. “We’re going to have prosperity unlike anyone could ever imagine. Peace brings prosperity.”

“You can’t do it by talking,” the senator continued. “The Democrats criticized this operation: They didn’t do a damn thing. These men and women in the military should make us all proud.”

During his Sunday interview with Bartiromo, Graham talked about Iran and Cuba, the next country the president could target after his approach to Venezuela and Iran. Trump over the weekend attended a summit in Miami during which he said he looked “forward to the great change that will soon be coming to Cuba” and said the current government in Havana was in “its last moments of life.”

Graham showed off a “Free Cuba” hat, saying, “Stay tuned: The liberation of Cuba is upon us, it’s just a matter of time now,” and then a hat that said “Make Iran Great Again,” adding Trump has said the only way to make Iran great is “for the people to take over.”

“We’re marching through the world, we’re cleaning out the bad guys, we’re going to have relationships with new people that will make us prosperous and safe,” Graham said. “I’ve never seen anybody like it: This is Ronald Reagan-Plus.”

