Joe Biden Breaks the Law Every Day

The President of the United States is violating the law day in and day out but it’s questionable that he even knows what he is doing. The people behind the curtain know they are doing it but they are doing it without any accountability. Half the nation cheers this abuse of the law.
The breach of the border is a violation of the Constitution, but what the AG is doing is suing Georgia, pretending their law discriminates. He is suing Texas because they don’t like their abortion law. They are imposing themselves in a case that is working its way to the Supreme Court. Biden doesn’t like the law. We have the most radical abortion law in the world.
When it comes to the J6 people under arrest. Now that we have more videos, we can see that the overwhelming majority of people were just walking around. Yet, this Attorney General persecutes them, and not the rioters of the left.
Conservative are going to win in 2022 and 2024 because Communist Democrat Liberal Losers can’t government, and in only 9 months have even turned “Proud Democrats” against them. The big question is will the America First Congress force the Government to go after the Communist Traitors or let them regroup to attack America again? Patriots are at a War with the Communist and this is a War that can and must be won. The Traitors must pay dearly for their treachery. Their actions have already cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans in just the last 9 months. The Poverty they are creating will kill millions over the next ten years. Communism in America must be crushed!