Joe Biden Even Lies About Burgers

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Joe Biden, the leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said that In-N-Out is the Whataburger of Delaware, despite the fact that the In-N-Out chain does not operate in Delaware. He made the comment when he went to Whataburger with failed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke on March 3rd.

Joe just says whatever. He sounds like the expert as he describes the non-existent.

Watch:

He even lies about burgers.

He recently — falsely — stated he started out in a historically black college in Delaware. You cannot believe a thing he says, even if it’s about burgers.

Here are a few more lies:

The two losers from the Obama administration just endorsed Joe. If Joe wins, can we expect these two corrupt officials to return? We think so. All the people who endorsed him will have important positions.

Biden’s lack of sincerity always seeps through:

He’s senile:

