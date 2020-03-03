Joe Biden Even Lies About Burgers

Joe Biden, the leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said that In-N-Out is the Whataburger of Delaware, despite the fact that the In-N-Out chain does not operate in Delaware. He made the comment when he went to Whataburger with failed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke on March 3rd.

Joe just says whatever. He sounds like the expert as he describes the non-existent.

Watch:

He even lies about burgers.

He recently — falsely — stated he started out in a historically black college in Delaware. You cannot believe a thing he says, even if it’s about burgers.

Here are a few more lies:

Joe Biden has no regard for the truth. pic.twitter.com/BohIlEG3lY — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) March 3, 2020

The two losers from the Obama administration just endorsed Joe. If Joe wins, can we expect these two corrupt officials to return? We think so. All the people who endorsed him will have important positions.

So the 2 intelligence professionals most embarrassed by the Trump era are now behind Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/VqqN8W9FG7 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) March 3, 2020

Biden’s lack of sincerity always seeps through:

Joe Biden appears to confuse Pete Buttigieg with Eric Swalwell while accepting Buttigieg’s endorsement, attributing Swalwell’s “pass the torch” line from the debate to Buttigieg. pic.twitter.com/xfKXY7iJ0t — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) March 3, 2020

He’s senile:

WOW! Sleepy Joe doesn’t know where he is, or what he’s doing. Honestly, I don’t think he even knows what office he's running for! pic.twitter.com/454v9GFpgF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020