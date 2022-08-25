Joe Biden has Three Strikes in August Alone!

By Mark Schwendau

In the game of baseball, a strike is called when you swing at the ball and either miss it completely or foul it off down the first or third baselines the first two times at bat. If you foul it off after the second strike, you get another chance as you made contact with the ball to continue to hang on to your turn at bat.

Using this baseball analogy, Joe Biden has just swung and missed the ball three times in August alone. Again, in baseball lingo, Joe has gone down swinging. He is out (of touch with Americans).

Strike One – the Raid on Mar-a-Lago (August 8)

Strike one was the Mar-a-Lago raid which is becoming less legally legitimate with each hour that passes after the August 8 raid. Acting president Joe Biden was seen boarding Air Force One with his family to go on vacation right after the raid went down.

FOX News Jesse Watters hosted Mike Davis, who is President of Article III Project, on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ to discuss how President Biden knew about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and lied about not knowing about it as well as how the DOJ and FBI knowingly had no case going into the raid.

“Former Supreme Court law clerk speaks out on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid.”

The BIG takeaways from this interview included:

Smoking gun evidence of a copy of a letter from the Archives that a White House lawyer was involved dating back to May of this year, so there is no way Joe Biden did not know about the intended raid on Trump’s residence. Biden said he did not know beforehand, but Biden is a habitual liar, and nobody should believe him anymore (especially after he went back on his word on the vaccine mandate a year ago).

Merrick Garland (AG) also said he did not approve the raid before it went down, which is also not believable.

They (Joe Biden administration) said, by way of a leak to select legacy media, President Trump had nuclear documents, which was another “bogus” lie.

Joe Biden’s administration hs been leaking Grand Jury materials to select legacy media illegally.

Merrick Garland (AG) said the White House didn’t have advance notice which is a lie as we now know White House attorney Johnathan Su has been working with the National Archives for three months.

President Biden himself would have had to decide whether he would waive Executive Privilege for former President Trump himself, which is widely considered in the legal community as an unprecedented, unnecessary, and unlawful raid on a man widely regarded as his former and future political rival.

Presidents have the Constitutional power to classify or declassify anything they want, in any manner they want, as per a 1988 Supreme Court decision of Egan Vs. the Department of the Navy. Also, as per a 2012 judge ruling, presidents have the sole authority to decide if records are personal or presidential to go to the National Archives.

The logical conclusion is this was a witch hunt or fishing exposition by the Biden political campaign on the Trump political campaign. Hence, this was an illegal raid much the same as the Watergate break-in during the Nixon administration some 50 years ago.

Davis mentioned that former President Trump declassified the “Crossfire Hurricane” records which are very damaging to Biden, Clinton, Obama, the FBI, and the Intel community. He feels that is why they went to the biased Florida judge to conduct this raid on former President Trump’s residence.

Crossfire Hurricane was the code name for the counterintelligence investigation undertaken by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about the Trump campaign and alleged Russian collusion in the election. President Trump was not personally under investigation until May 2017 when he fired FBI director James Comey which triggered the Mueller investigation, which found nothing against President Trump. What did come out was the Christopher Steel Dossier, which largely began with the “Russian Collusion Delusion,” was a fictional report concocted and paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign after her tremendous loss to Trump in 2016. Also, to come out, the FBI illegally abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA Court) for surveillance of Trump.

Trump is now suing the Democrats and Hillary Clinton campaign for this charade.

After the Mueller investigation, FBI agents and lovers Lisa Page and Peter Strzok were fired. Strzok has recently been seen on CNN trying to remain relevant as a Trump basher. Sad.

Strike Two – passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (August 16)

Strike two was the Joe Biden Inflation Reduction Act, seemingly nothing more than the Green New Deal act or Build Back Better act in disguise. Experts agree it will neither reduce inflation nor will compound America’s problems over time.

The non-partisan Tax Foundation had this to say about the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on inflation:

“Inflation is driven by expectations regarding the likelihood that the federal government will be able to repay its debt over the long term, which is a function of the expected performance of the economy, tax collections, and spending. By reducing long-run economic growth, the bill worsens inflation by constraining the productive capacity of the economy.”

And they then conclude with:

“On balance, the long-run impact on inflation is particularly uncertain but likely close to zero.”

An independent economist does a pretty good job of telling the truth about what this bill will mean to America in the future.

“What the Inflation Reduction Act is REALLY About”

In this video, Andrew Henderson makes the very interesting point that while Biden and the Democrats aim to go after the wealthiest of individuals and corporations who pay little to no income taxes, which sounds noble, there are only 55 such corporations in the United States. One of those companies is Amazon, and they pay no taxes because Jeff Bezos uses tax laws to reinvest in America by expanding his business and hiring more American workers to work for him.

He mocks the tax-and-spend socialist Democrats saying what they seemingly are thinking:

“How dare you make people work for you! They should be sitting at home looking to us, The Government, for their money.”

Does Henderson correctly question what Bezos and Amazon will do if the tax incentive laws to grow are taken away? What will that do to unemployment rates in America?

Strike Three – Biden forgives millions of student loans (August 24)

Many Republicans say Joe Biden and the Democrats are pandering for votes in blatant vote buying…

“Kellyanne Conway: Biden is trying to buy votes.”

There is an old expression that when somebody is getting drunk on power, you can give them enough rope, and they will hang themselves.

That might be what Joe Biden just did to his administration and the Democratic Party. He plans to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt.

There are 331 million estimated Americans right now in 2022.

Statistics say about 48 million Americans have student loan debt (45.4 million of those have federal debt).

According to the last census of our government in 2021, the highest level of education of the population aged 25 and older in the United States was distributed as follows:

8.9% had less than a high school diploma or equivalent.

27.9% had high school graduation as their highest level of school completed.

14.9% had completed some college but not a degree.

10.5% had an associate degree as their highest level of school completed.

23.5% had a bachelor’s degree as their highest degree.

14.4% had completed an advanced degree such as a master’s degree, professional degree, or doctoral degree.

This means if Democrats had done the math, half of America would have no interest in paying down the student loan debts of the other half.

It is estimated some 60% of students of two-year community colleges graduate with no debt.

It is estimated some 45% of students of four-year colleges graduate with no college debt.

These two populations of Americans are two more that will have no interest in paying down the student loan debt of the other half.

This is not a loan cancellation. This is sealing from other people who played by the rules. This is socialism.

This is fundamentally unfair, and this is un-American!

Another swing and a miss by Joe Biden for a third strike, and YOU ARE OUT!

When you look at the dates of these whiffs, Joe pulled them off every eight days this month?

Coincidence?

Thank God August doesn’t have 32 days!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

