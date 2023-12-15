Joe Biden Knew Hunter Was Going to Skip

Professor Jonathan Turley exposed a “breathtaking mistake” by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in an Opinion piece he wrote for The Messenger. It could put Joe Biden in more legal jeopardy.

During a presser by Hunter Biden who was flouting a subpoena issued by the House Oversight Committee, Jean-Pierre told reporters that the president, “The president was certainly familiar with what his son was going to say.”

Turley stated that her comments could prove a costly one. Turley wrote that KJP’s statement, “suggests that the president spoke with his son before his act of contempt and discussed his statement.” It could mean an additional charge to four already leveled.

This incident adds another potential charge of obstruction, in addition to bribery, conspiracy, and abuse of power.

“In addition, President Biden has enlisted White House staff to actively push challenged accounts of his conduct and attack the House Republicans’ investigative process. Such acts could legally bootstrap prior misconduct into his presidency under abuse-of-power allegations.”

“If this latest allegation is true, the president was speaking with his son about committing a potentially criminal act of contempt. Hunter was refusing to give testimony focused not on his own role but on his father’s potential role in the alleged influence peddling. The House can pursue evidence on that conversation and how the president may have supported his son’s effort.”

They’ll get out of it. They can just lie and say KJP misspoke.

Turley wrote on X, “If Joe Biden did confer with Hunter on defying Congress, it was a breathtaking mistake. Obstruction is a potential articles of impeachment.

Hunter was asked to give testimony on his father’s role in the alleged influence peddling.”

If Joe Biden did confer with Hunter on defying Congress, it was a breathtaking mistake. Obstruction is a potential articles of impeachment. https://t.co/7EUyV8fH6Q Hunter was asked to give testimony on his father’s role in the alleged influence peddling. https://t.co/qvqPQwgnlt — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 14, 2023

Related