Joe Biden’s Polls Sink to a Devastating New Low

M Dowling
The polls for Joe Biden are bleak, and it’s hard to believe he will be the Democrat candidate in 2024. Bloomberg reported earlier this week that Donald Trump is now leading significantly in every key swing state.

Pew Research released a poll that found 33% of Americans approve of the president’s job performance. A whopping 64% disapprove. By a 5-point margin, voters see Republicans as better to manage the government.

I’d like to know who those 33% are and why it’s that high.

The Wall Street Journal has his approval at 37%, with his disapproval at 61%.

A CNN poll has him at 37%.

An NPR/Marist poll had an interesting breakdown by city size:
  • Big city: 53 approve/38 disapprove (+15)
  • Small city: 33/62 (-29)
  • Suburban: 40/55 (-15)
  • Small town: 37/55 (-18)
  • Rural: 33/61 (-28)

Democrats want to eliminate the suburbs and rural areas. It would help improve their voting base.


lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
The hatred of Donald Trump clouds peoples judgement.They would rather see the country fail than to see him as President again. Notice, minorities in big cities support Biden. Why? Because democrats offer free shit. Trump offered jobs. They don’t want jobs, they want the free stuff. Trump should offer free shit and empty promises to these deadbeats too. He doesn’t have to come through with them. The democrats rarely do.

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
So who will Obama select next?

