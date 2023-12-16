Joe Biden’s Polls Sink to a Devastating New Low

The polls for Joe Biden are bleak, and it’s hard to believe he will be the Democrat candidate in 2024. Bloomberg reported earlier this week that Donald Trump is now leading significantly in every key swing state.

Pew Research released a poll that found 33% of Americans approve of the president’s job performance. A whopping 64% disapprove. By a 5-point margin, voters see Republicans as better to manage the government.

I’d like to know who those 33% are and why it’s that high.

New Pew poll: ‘By nearly 2 to 1, Americans disapprove of Biden’s job performance.’ The numbers: 33% approve 64% disapprove. https://t.co/QhUDr8VdIZ pic.twitter.com/hcC1AplMAX — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 14, 2023

The Wall Street Journal has his approval at 37%, with his disapproval at 61%.

WSJ Poll: Do you approve or disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as President? Approve: 37%

Disapprove: 61%

Net: -24% (new low)

——

Do you approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump did as President? Approve: 47%

Disapprove: 51%

Net: -4%@Fabrizio_Lee (R) | GBAO (Dem) https://t.co/exLyzvp2VA pic.twitter.com/dOslX1lNJU — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) December 10, 2023

A CNN poll has him at 37%.

CNN POLL: Biden is less popular than any of his modern predecessors at this point in their presidencies. Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they disapprove of his job performance. pic.twitter.com/p0uezQXo07 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2023

An NPR/Marist poll had an interesting breakdown by city size:

Big city: 53 approve/38 disapprove (+15)

Small city: 33/62 (-29)

Suburban: 40/55 (-15)

Small town: 37/55 (-18)

Rural: 33/61 (-28)

Democrats want to eliminate the suburbs and rural areas. It would help improve their voting base.

