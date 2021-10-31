Joe Biden Totally Disrupts Rome with an 85-Vehicle Motorcade

Joe Biden went on a tour of Rome with an 85-vehicle motorcade, according to Washington Post reporter Seung Min King.
He’s a king so of course, he doesn’t have to worry about totally disrupting Romans’ lives.
The president’s domestic motorcade usually features only a couple dozen vehicles, not including those used to block off traffic.
Video of the unusually long motorcade in Rome shows the presidential Beast limo and a decoy followed by a stream of other cars — some with flashing police lights.
What about carbon emissions and climate change? Such hypocrites!! We already know they have some outrageous excuse for doing this.