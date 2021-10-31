McAuliffe’s SPOX Renzo Olivari Sounds Kind of Racist

















Terry McAuliffe’s communications director Renzo Olivari posted a couple of racist tweets he has since deleted, including one using the slang version of the ‘n’ word..

He’s a spokesman for Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe and has also worked for the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris presidential campaigns. He was busted for tweets sent in 2012.

“#TweetLikeAGuy going out with da nigguhs,” said one of the tweets.

“#ThingsBlackFolksNeverThrowAway broken lamps,” said another.

He also made a white power sign while calling a woman “sexy” in another tweet. Didn’t Leftists say that’s a serious offense? Then, to top it all off, he used a very offensive term in describing a woman – witch with a ‘b’.

