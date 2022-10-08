Joe Biden: We Face “Nuclear Armageddon,” Big Vote Getter for Dems

By
M Dowling
-
4
122

I don’t want to sound hysterical here, but Joe Biden said we are facing “NUCLEAR ARMAGEDDON”! The media yawned, except for CNN, who found it “chilling.” Americans didn’t react, probably because they don’t believe anything Biden says.

Biden is escalating tensions.

Joe has the ship of state ready.

The AP cleaned up after him. “President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday,” AP said.

Biden’s remarks came at the end of a fundraising speech. He said Putin is “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.”

“We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” he added. He suggested the threat from Putin is real “because his military is — you might say — significantly underperforming.”

The AP said he didn’t get that from intelligence sources and went beyond the bounds of intel.

Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters: “Russia’s talk of using nuclear weapons is irresponsible, and there’s no way to use them without unintended consequences. It cannot happen.” She added, “if the Cuban missile crisis has taught us anything, it is the value of reducing nuclear risk and not brandishing it.”

The White House said there is no change in posture after the “armageddon” remark.

Okay, then, let’s all vote for Biden.

And we worried about Donald Trump.


Trump Won
Trump Won
11 hours ago

The gift that keeps on giving. If we can get a red wave this November, I’ll take it.

1
Reply
Greg
Greg
14 hours ago

“if the Cuban missile crisis has taught us anything” it’s the US shouldn’t be engaging in provocative acts against another country, whether it be missiles in Turkey or take part in military actions with weapons, intelligence and personnel, as in Ukraine.

3
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
14 hours ago

Is Biden now so deranged/crazy, that thinking he is dying he wants the death of a billion as his fitting legacy?
There were many despots in the past who had many slaughtered so there would be great mourning at the time of their passing.

2
Reply
John Vieira
John Vieira
11 hours ago
Reply to  Peter B. Prange

This one’s grave should be soaked in pee!!!

1
Reply
