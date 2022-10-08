Murder U.S.A

FBI data out this week

The following FBI data comes from the Bill O’Reilly show this evening.

In 2019, there were 14,548 homicides in America. In 2021, there were 14,677. There was not much of a change.

Victims in 2019: 7,777 African-Americans were murdered; 55% of all homicide victims in the U.S. in 2019 were blacks.

Last year, 58% of homicide victims in the US were blacks. The black homicide rate is rising significantly.

Perpetrators 2019: African-Americans committed 6,809 homicides, 47% of the total.

The black population is 13% in America. But last year, black perpetrators were murdered at a rate of 54%, up from 47.

“So you can see the murder in the African community way up. Why? Because of the drug gangs in the big cities. That’s why. And who’s getting killed? Blacks. So, you’re asking African-Americans to vote for progressive Democrats, who have made all this carnage possible? I mean, I’m just staggered by it. Why would any black American vote Democrat?

“And here’s an interesting stat. Crimes against senior citizens in America are up 10% in one year. So they get mugged, in the cities, mostly. This murder rate is big city primarily. Suburbs and rural, not so much. All right. But the cities are crazy, crazy, violent.”

This is horrific and needs to be addressed, but Democrats run the cities, and they won’t address it honestly. It’s a war zone.

