Joe Biden’s career as a shill for Communist China is well-established

On his show last night, Tucker Carlson described Joe Biden’s long career as a shill for Red China. He enabled an oppressive communist regime for whatever reason.

Biden has a long history of always being wrong in foreign affairs. He was never bright nor honest and now he has a brain-language problem.

“As the threat from China grew larger and more threatening and much more obvious over the decades, Biden seemed to grow more accommodating,” Tucker noted.

“A rising China is a positive development not only for China but for America,” Biden said.

This is what Attorney General Bill Barr has to say about it all: