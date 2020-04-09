Data’s wildly off so Berenson wants you to explain the national folly

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The projections from the data were wildly off base but were the basis for this national lockdown. Remember when you hear that social distancing and other measures are why the projections are now being revised down: key data models assumed full social distancing.

Check out this thread and give me your views:

And check out this:

From the April 1 model:

 

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply