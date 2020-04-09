Data’s wildly off so Berenson wants you to explain the national folly

The projections from the data were wildly off base but were the basis for this national lockdown. Remember when you hear that social distancing and other measures are why the projections are now being revised down: key data models assumed full social distancing.

Check out this thread and give me your views:

1/ Let’s talk more about the magic of “social distancing”: yesterday the Ohio governor said it had reduced the state’s projected peak daily cases from 62,000 to 1,600. Awesome! But let’s take a closer look, shall we? pic.twitter.com/9xZRmkO7gF — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 9, 2020

2/ The state’s “unmitigated” model “projects” that without mitigation, the peak of 62,000 will occur (will HAVE OCCURED, to be more accurate) on March 22… pic.twitter.com/7kqrNbRuBP — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 9, 2020

3/ Only Ohio didn’t *actually* issue a lockdown order until Monday, March 23. Yes, lockdowns are such magic that they can PREVENT (theoretical) peaks that occurred before they were issued… pic.twitter.com/H9JfRpCZ0q — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 9, 2020

4/ Folks, at this point it’s like an exercise to see if anyone is paying attention, a combination of a national folie a deux and Munchausen’s syndrome by proxy. WHAT IS GOING ON? — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 9, 2020

And check out this:

Time to start using more straightforward language and calling out people who don’t tell the truth, like @pbump. The original model explicitly accounted for the effect of lockdowns. It was wrong in real-time, embarrassingly so; that’s why it’s been updated. (It’s still wrong.) https://t.co/4KcjswcDWO — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 9, 2020

From the April 1 model: