Joe Biden’s Corruption Was Only an “Illusion of Access”

In closed-door testimony, Devon Archer told the House Oversight Committee that Hunter Biden sold the “illusion of access” to his then-Vice President father.

This was done without notifying the US government, opening Joe up to a FARA violation.

Archer claimed that Hunter Biden included his father on at least 20 different phone calls with sketchy overseas business partners. He said the elder Biden never discussed business. Vice President Biden dined with Hunter Biden and overseas business associates on two separate occasions in Paris and China.

The excused sound like plausible deniability.

ALL DATES AND TIMES MAKE THE DENIALS LOOK IMPLAUSIBLE

While Joe Biden was Barack Obama’s point person in Ukraine, a Ukrainian company with ties to Hunter Biden pressured the White House to request a local prosecutor be fired who was investigating corruption allegations at the company. Archer claimed that the CEO of Burisma “placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C.” to fire the Ukrainian prosecutor.

Joe Biden is on tape bragging about getting the prosecutor fired and holding back Ukraine’s billion dollars in USAID until they did it.

Days after pressure was applied, the prosecutor was fired. Here’s Joe Biden telling the story.

JOE AND HIS TEAM SAID HE NEVER TALKED TO HUNTER ABOUT HIS BUSINESSES

The Biden team has been adamant from the beginning that Joe Biden did not speak to his son about business or was involved with his son’s business partners. We now know this is not true.

The wife of a Russian oligarch and former Mayor of Moscow, Elena Burkina met with Joe in the spring of 2014. After that, she wired $3.5 million to Hunter. The Biden regime refused to sanction her.

Democrats are desperately lying or just trying to excusify why the Bidens, with nothing to sell, got millions of dollars from foreign adversaries. Excuses range from casual conversation to be polite, there was a death in the family, and he didn’t know who he was talking to.

Hack Rich Boy Rep. Goldman explained the latter – it’s just an illusion crime. Joe didn’t understand. It’s okay that he’s president, though. He could declare war on France, thinking it’s Russia, but no problem.

Hunter Biden told his then-business partner Devon Archer to purchase a burner phone just three days before a meeting was set up with Vice President Joe Biden at the White House. Weeks later, after the White House meeting, it was announced that Archer and Hunter would be joining the board at the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma.

“Buy a cell phone from a 7/11 or CVS tmrw and ill do the same,” Hunter said in an email on April 13, 2014 obtained by the Daily Mail.

Hunter “kept 13 phone numbers active on his AT&T account…and some may have even belonged to Joe Biden.”

Do you have your burner phones? Do you use them right before you chat with corrupt Ukrainian Oligarchs?

Walk down memory land. Joe Biden told us that he was not involved in Hunter’s businesses.

A SAMPLE OF THE PLAUSIBLE EVIDENCE

How is he going to explain all those suspicious activity reports from the banks?

The proof – 2015 Burisma email to Hunter Biden concerning their “final goal”, the “true purpose” of their “joint efforts”: Targeting “US policy-makers” to “close down for any cases/pursuits against” Burisma’s owner in Ukraine. https://t.co/EnmA8Ylw28 pic.twitter.com/TUIH5aUNeR — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 1, 2023

Almost 3 years ago Oct 2020, Tony Bobulinski had all the evidence against Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the rest of the Biden Crime Family! Joey denied it, MSM suppressed it, the DOJ ignored it, and GOP did nothing but Tweet. He confirmed Joe Biden is the big guy. He said Joe… pic.twitter.com/ua2xiStfAM — Top Secret (@ICU1010) August 1, 2023

Related