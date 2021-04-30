Joe Concha reacts to Tulane hiring Hunter to teach all about fake news









Joe Concha has it wrong in this clip. Hunter Biden is the perfect person to teach a course in fake news. He knows all about it and is a champion at creating it. Joe points out the expense to send your child to this college so s/he can be taught by a corrupt liar.

Even more disgraceful is the fact that the Jesuits at Georgetown hired the most despicable, disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok.

No are destroying our culture.

LISTEN: @JoeConchaTV reacts to Tulane University inviting Hunter Biden as guest speaker for a course on ‘fake news’ #AmericaReports pic.twitter.com/fhAPFjwAcg — America Reports (@AmericaRpts) April 29, 2021

