Alleged antifa rep threatens to kill Portland mayor, after doxxing him









Antifa is an idea, not a hate group. ~ Joe Biden

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has finally had enough of the 11 months of rioting, looting, arson, and physical violence. He asked for help from the public in unmasking the antifa and plans to have them brought to justice. Unfortunately, the Soros DA in the county won’t prosecute rioters.

Wheeler’s comments prompted an alleged representative for Antifa to threaten to kill him.

Breaking point: Following more than 11 months of riots & violence by BLM-Antifa, Portland mayor @tedwheeler is asking the public to help unmask the rioters. Last year, he infamously stood with the rioters in downtown & was teargassed. #antifa pic.twitter.com/SvM82p8Uoa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 28, 2021

Someone purporting to represent antifa has responded to Wheeler with a video. In the ghoulish clip, the masked individual pushes anti-American ideas and publishes Wheeler’s home address.

The individual finishes the troubling presentation with a veiled threat to kill Mayor Wheeler.

But, it’s okay, they’re not a hate group, they’re just an idea. Joe Biden told us so during the 2020 debate with Donald Trump.

