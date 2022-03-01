Joe Rogan Discusses Groomer Teachers

Joe Rogan and James Lindsey introduced the new threat to education to his audience — ‘groomer teachers’. He stressed their arrogance and indoctrination as they mock and taunt parents.
James Lindsay & Joe Rogan just introduced millions of people to the idea of “Groomer Teachers” as well as the living repository of embodied postmodern collateral damage known as @libsoftiktok. You can’t stop the signal. pic.twitter.com/Ddoe4mdbj0
— Kevin Hooper, Social Dissonancing (@xhoop) January 21, 2022
Here’s one:
This teacher is the definition of a narcissistic groomer pic.twitter.com/ZLRJRqBTui
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 18, 2022
And another:
This person is a pedo groomer
Every teacher or personal in schools that talks to kids about sexual orientation and fake genders, is grooming your child https://t.co/Kzuxzahtpp
— Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) February 10, 2022
And more:
This is not a teacher. This is a groomer https://t.co/X8GVJMDBxm
— JHam (@jhamATL) March 1, 2022
And this one:
An adult Encouraging kids to keep secrets from their parents is a major 🚩🚩🚩. Encouraging kids to change in your classroom is major groomer behavior. This teacher doesn’t need to be anywhere near a classroom. https://t.co/P3xMh64Dh1
— Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) February 16, 2022