Joe Rogan on Pandemic Mistakes: “Vote Republican”

In an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” with guest Aaron Rogers, Rogan added that now that the pandemic is over, “people are going to recognize that some serious errors were made and not repeat those.”

“That’s the best you can get out of it. But as far as compensation for all those people that were forced to close their businesses and keep their doors shuttered and lost everything they’d worked for decades to build. Now they’re … they’re just going to be angry,” he shared.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a guest on the podcast, then asked Rogan what he would tell those people, and Rogan replied: “Vote Republican”.

Rogan voted for Bernie Sanders in 2020. His fans will be shocked.

Joe Rogan has better messaging, which is really common sense and “Everyman,” than Mitch and others in GOP leadership. https://t.co/Pq5F07ZaIF — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 29, 2022

He addressed the politicized mandates.

Joe Rogan… “Doctors and scientists had to follow a very specific narrative…that’s not science, that’s propaganda” pic.twitter.com/hOyQvc7IGA — Pelham (@Resist_05) August 28, 2022

Rogan also compared liar Jen Psaki and “f*ing assassin Kayleigh McEnanay.

“That lady was a f**king assassin,” Joe Rogan raves about Kayleigh McEnany. pic.twitter.com/7a7ywRAKjU — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 29, 2022

