Pentagon’s Concerned: US Ammo Being Depleted to Send to Ukraine

The military is trying to figure out how to deal with ammunition needs as supplies are depleted for Ukraine. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Pentagon is concerned.

One type of combat round is “uncomfortably low.” One official said, “It is not at the level we would like to go into combat,” the defense official said.

The U.S. [that’s Biden, not the US] has during the past six months supplied Ukraine with 16 U.S. rocket launchers, known as Himars, thousands of guns, drones, missiles and other equipment. Much of that, including ammunition, has come directly from U.S. inventory, depleting stockpiles intended for unexpected threats, defense officials say.

One of the most lethal weapons the Pentagon has sent are howitzers that fire high-explosive 155mm ammunition weighing about 100 pounds each and able to accurately hit targets dozens of miles away. As of Aug. 24, the U.S. military said it had provided Ukraine with up to 806,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition. The U.S. military has declined to say how many rounds it had at the start of the year. The Army doesn’t have a contract to resupply. They have the money but no contract. We live in a very dangerous world and the people Biden mostly doesn’t care about are Americans. The Biden Administration is allegedly pilfering active, reserve and national guard units of their weapons and ammo as well. We can’t confirm this yet but it wouldn’t surprise us.

Related