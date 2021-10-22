Joe Says Fire 1st Responders -Let’s Go Brandon!

















When asked if unvaxxed firefighters and police officers should be fired, he said, ‘yes.’

This is the kind, Uncle Joe’s true self. He’s unequivocally calling for the firing of first responders, people who saved lives at the risk to their own lives during the pandemic.

Heroes no more! What have you done for Joe lately? He’s.a nasty guy. Watch the clip:

And Biden cheers it on at his joke of a town hall. These Democrats are putting logs on the divisive fire. They are far from done. pic.twitter.com/qFxwd2vnYk — Erika Ann Christensen (@PatriotNews76_) October 22, 2021

