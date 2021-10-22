Stop What You Are Doing- This Is Your President

















Joe Biden was at a CNN town hall last evening with Anderson Cooper helping him spit out words. Afterward, all the rest of the network praised his performance. Joe Biden clearly doesn’t know what is going on despite what CNN says.

Joe did his customary lying. For example, he was asked if he’d go to the border and he said he’s been there before. That’s not true. He’s never been.

In any case, why can’t he go to the border one weekend instead of to his Delaware mansion or his beach home?

Watch:

CNN’s Anderson Cooper: “Do you have plans to visit the southern border?” Joe Biden: “I’ve been there before.” REALITY: According to Fox News, there is NO EVIDENCE Biden has EVER been to the border as president, VP, Senator, or as a concerned citizen.

pic.twitter.com/i0RfyBKAzj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 22, 2021

About gas, he said he doesn’t see anything to lower the gas prices. It’s HIS POLICIES causing the problem. He’s incoherent in the next clip, but his invitation-only audience clapped and hooted on demand.

Instead of taking responsibility for the failure, he is blaming OPEC. He’s shutting down drilling, canceled the Keystone XL, nixing drilling in Anwar, and is constantly attacking the fossil fuel industry but can’t understand why there is a problem.

Watch:

President Biden says he expects gas prices will stay high until 2022. “I don’t see anything that’s going to happen in the meantime that’s going to significantly reduce gas prices” #BidenTownHall https://t.co/2a7F6JKm0H pic.twitter.com/EOxLdHIgYa — CNN (@CNN) October 22, 2021

When asked if firefighters and police officers should be fired, he said, ‘yes.’

This is the kind, Uncle Joe’s true self who is restoring morality to America. (sarcasm) He’s unequivocally calling for the firing of first responders, people who saved our butts at risk to their own lives during the pandemic.

And Biden cheers it on at his joke of a town hall. These Democrats are putting logs on the divisive fire. They are far from done. pic.twitter.com/qFxwd2vnYk — Erika Ann Christensen (@PatriotNews76_) October 22, 2021

Instead of lifting the regulations that are keeping goods on barges off Long Beach and LA, he is going to send in the National Guard. He seriously has no clue as to what he is saying.

Watch:

President Biden says he would call on the National Guard to help solve the supply chain crisis #BidenTownHall https://t.co/JuitY9AORV pic.twitter.com/LhVAg29MI4 — CNN (@CNN) October 22, 2021

Biden mocked freedom. No freedom for you, Killers! Am I a killer if I get the flu and spread that too? What about colds? And how about all those illegal aliens coming in with COV? Are they killers too?

Watch:

CNN dubs in fake “Hollywood” laughter as Biden mocks “Freedom” “Freedom!,” he said mockingly. “I have the freedom to kill you with my COVID. No, I mean, come on! Freedom?!” Fact: Forced injections don’t stop you from getting infected or spreading covid.pic.twitter.com/IpyP9caCXD — Alexander Higgins (@kr3at) October 22, 2021

Pathetically, he couldn’t remember Long Beach.

Watch:

WATCH: Anderson Cooper has to help Joe Biden remember the city of Long Beach, California. “What am I doing here?” pic.twitter.com/oySsWcupXn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

He doesn’t know who he’s talking about.

Joe Biden says he sees “the Mayor” of Baltimore in the audience (Brandon Scott) It’s actually Congressman Kweisi Mfume (whose District includes Morgan State and was never Mayor of Baltimore) pic.twitter.com/zLOBFgReVp — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 22, 2021

He’s just as happy if our history is destroyed. He hates us.

Joe Biden refuses to defend Thomas Jefferson, says it’s “up to the locality” if they want to tear down a Jefferson statue. pic.twitter.com/ZFctANmUdo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

Wages are going down, but he claims they are going up in the next clip. While inflation rises, wages are going down. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the third quarter review of average weekly wages [Main Data Here]. The results of the year-over-year comparison should alarm everyone. This is a very serious data point that likely means we are in a recession, it just has not been quantified yet.

Watch:

Joe Biden: “Wages are actually up” FALSE! Real wages are DOWN because of rising prices. pic.twitter.com/2EyMCwlvLg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

Here is a comparison of weekly wages for the third quarter (July, Aug, Sept) of this year, compared to the weekly average wages in 2020 [It was modified by Conservative Treehouse to show the important figures]:

Biden made a white supremacist symbol and did some weird whispering:

What is he saying? What is he doing? Why is still whispering? https://t.co/D4WBtevc9P — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) October 22, 2021

In this clip, we get comments from Stephen Miller and Rep. Banks:



