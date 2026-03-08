Leftists: Explosives Ignite in a Terrorist Act Outside Zohran’s Residence

The FBI launched a terrorism investigation after homemade explosive devices ignited outside New York City Mayor Zohran’s residence. At least one is definitely an improvised explosive device (IED). Two people from Pennsylvania were arrested outside Gracie Mansion. They went to the anti-radical Islam rally organized by Jake Lang, hoping to kill people, apparently.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that the devices consisted of a sports drink bottle filled or partially filled with explosive material. It was set inside glass jars and surrounded by fragmentation, or nuts and bolts. The fuse was apparently connected to an M80-type firework.

Two sources told CBS News that the IEDs contained triacetone triperoxide, or TATP, a volatile explosive material. It is often synthesized from acetone and hydrogen peroxide and appears as a white crystalline powder.

Another suspicious device was found Sunday in a vehicle on East End Ave.

Videos showing the chaos from the protests, verified by the CBS News Confirmed team, show a man apparently yelling “Allahu Akbar”—or “God is Most Great”—just as a protester, identified as 18-year-old Emir Balat, of Pennsylvania, allegedly throws an “ignited device.”

Investigators are looking to determine if at least one of the subjects was inspired by ISIS extremist messaging, sources told CBS News.