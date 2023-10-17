John Kerry Says We Must Reduce Farming to Feed the World

JOHN KERRY’S PLAN INCLUDES DECIMATING FARMS

“We can’t get to net zero; we don’t get this job done unless agriculture is front and center, is part of the solution.

But with a growing population on the planet, we just crossed the threshold of eight billion fellow citizens around the world – just crossed that in this last year.

Emissions from the food system alone are projected to cause another half a degree of warming by mid-century on the current course that we are today. A two-degree future could result in an additional 600 million people not getting enough to eat, and you just can’t continue to both warm the planet while also expecting to feed.

“It doesn’t work, so we have to reduce emissions from the food system to keep the 1.5 degrees.

He went on to say that the experts are making the claim and vaguely refers to all predictions that have come true.

That’s debatable.

Via John Heller

THE SOCIAL ENGINEERS

During a CSpan interview of his book, Green Fraud, investigative reporter Marc Morano describes the fraudulent hope of the Green New Deal, first promoted by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

He told the interviewer, “Well, in the book, I lay out that the vision of the Green New Deal is not chiefly about climate or energy policy. What they’re trying to do is remake society, quite literally, every aspect of society, and that would include everything from healthcare housing, racial justice, and identity politics down to our energy structures, our climate, our transportation, your home heating, your ability to travel, the entire spectrum of human life.

“They want to re-engineer to make it earth-friendly and this vision, if you will, of equity – and that’s going to require people turning over decisions – previously held by the people to essentially unelected bureaucrats who are going to be managing every aspect of our lives.

“… down to what your thermostat can be at, through smart meters, down to all your appliances. We’re already seeing what’s happened with dishwashers and washers and dryers, even shower heads; every little aspect will be regulated.

“But beyond that… There’s calls for ending private car ownership – roving fleets of rental electric vehicles, assaults on private home ownership, assaults on the suburbs.

“So all of this is built into the vision, the broad vision of the Green New Deal, and it means all things to all these progressives.”

The interviewer asked about the doomerism issue of CO2

Marano explained, “We’ve had CO2 many times higher with ice ages. …90% of earth’s history has had higher CO2 levels… we’re in the 10% coldest period of the earth geologically speaking.

“We’re also in the 10% lowest CO2 of the earth geologically speaking. … CO2 is not the driver [of climate change]. There are hundreds of factors that drive climate change and the idea that CO2, that governments can impose their will…

“We’re gonna regulate this, or we’re gonna ban that SUV, or we’re gonna shut down that, and then somehow we’re going to get better weather, which is what they claim…

THE PURPOSE OF THE GREEN NEW DEAL

“We have Senator Chuck Schumer saying if we had done more on climate, … these hurricanes would be less severe. That’s modern witchcraft … this is nonsense from beginning to end. Yes, humans can warm the atmosphere through CO2, but we can also cool the atmosphere through aerosols.

… the Green New Deal – they wanted sovereignty limiting treaties; they wanted reduction of free markets; they wanted to limit economic activity, and they wanted more regulations, on and on.

“The environment is all just essentially to give them central planning powers, which is what we’re doing now. We’re seeing the administrative states take over more and more aspects of our lives because left to our own devices, we will destroy the planet. We need the guiding hand of Ph.D. ecologists and government bureaucrats to tell us how to live so that the earth doesn’t die, and that’s what they’re asking us to do under the Green New Deal is to give up our freedoms.

