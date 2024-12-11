John Kerry’s Official Portrait Depicts Him As He Imagines Himself

John Kerry currently holds no office in the US government, but just this week, he revealed his official portrait that will hang in the State Department, with such questionable notables as Hillary Clinton. Antony Blinken attended the unveiling.

The unveiling of his portrait at the State Department is just recognition for a man who’s easily criticized but not always appreciated for serving the nation continually since being sworn in as a naval officer at 22, The Boston Globe wrote of their favorite son.

[And enriching himself]

“As his friend and colleague Wendy Sherman put it: John doesn’t do animus,” Blinken said Monday. “He took a beat. He reflected on how we might do things differently. And then he dusted himself off and got right back into the fight,” the Globe continued.

Blinken forgot to say how Kerry pretended he threw away or returned his Vietnam medals for a talking point but later lied and said he never said he threw them away – he only threw away the ribbons.

The True Story

Sen. John Kerry claimed in a 1971 television interview that he threw away as many as nine of his combat medals to protest the war in Vietnam.

“I gave back, I can’t remember, six, seven, eight, nine medals,” Kerry said in an interview on a Washington, D.C., news program on WRC-TV called Viewpoints on Nov. 6, 1971, according to a tape obtained by ABCNEWS.

Blinken, our imperious Secretary of State, omitted Kerry’s cashing in on the anti-Vietnam war fervor of the time by lying about his fellow servicemen at a congressional hearing. He falsely painted them as war criminals. He alleged war crimes and atrocities that never took place for political expediency.

Blinken should note that Kerry pushed the hysterical version of climate change while flying around in private jets, living in costly mansions, traversing the seas in his yacht, and partying in the echo chamber of the globalist Left.

Despite his extraordinary wealth, he cheated on his taxes when he parked his yacht in Rhode Island. He didn’t have to pay Massachusetts $500,000, but others do have to. As a senator, he could have advocated for reducing unfair taxes.

He has numerous nicknames. Among them are Hanoi John, Horseface, Swiftboat John, and phony is often synonymous with his name. He is a Marxist who won’t go away, even at 80 years of age.

NEW: John Kerry portrait unveiled at the U.S. State Department. Kerry seems very proud. pic.twitter.com/ci00YNBwRd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 10, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email