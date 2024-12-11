CNN: Daniel Penny Is the Same as the Cold-Blooded CEO Killer

By
M DOWLING
-
0
0

CNN’s panel compared Daniel Penny and Luigi Mangione, drawing an equivalence between them. To the random talking heads CNN digs up, Penny and Mangione are the same.

Without mentioning his name, the woman hosting the panel said Penny decided Neely didn’t deserve to live.

In actuality, Daniel Penny was trying to save people on a train from the dangerous, violent Jordan Neely. The host compared him with Luigi Mangione, who wantonly murdered a man walking down the street. He shot him in the back and shot at him several times more as he lay dying. It was premeditated.

Daniel Penny is the type of person you want around when you’re in danger.

“I mean, I’m not a confrontational person. I don’t really extend myself and like, this type of thing is very uncomfortable. All this attention and Limelight is very uncomfortable, and I would prefer without it. I didn’t want any type of attention or praise or and I still don’t the guilt I would have felt if someone did get hurt, if, if he did do what he was threatening to do, would never be able to live with myself. And I’ll, I’ll take a million court appearances and I And people calling me names. And people hating me. Just to keep one of those people from getting hurt or killed.”


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments