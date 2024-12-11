CNN: Daniel Penny Is the Same as the Cold-Blooded CEO Killer

CNN’s panel compared Daniel Penny and Luigi Mangione, drawing an equivalence between them. To the random talking heads CNN digs up, Penny and Mangione are the same.

Without mentioning his name, the woman hosting the panel said Penny decided Neely didn’t deserve to live.

In actuality, Daniel Penny was trying to save people on a train from the dangerous, violent Jordan Neely. The host compared him with Luigi Mangione, who wantonly murdered a man walking down the street. He shot him in the back and shot at him several times more as he lay dying. It was premeditated.

CNN host wrongly compares Daniel Penny to Luigi Mangione and asks, “Which vigilante action is okay?”. This is what’s called a false equivalence.pic.twitter.com/fAjrL2RJ06 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) December 10, 2024

Made a chart for the American Left last night on @cnn to help them tell the good guys from the bad, since it seems so many can’t locate the truth about the Daniel Penny and Luigi Mangione cases. pic.twitter.com/xRzJuhcAmA — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 10, 2024

Daniel Penny is the type of person you want around when you’re in danger.

“I mean, I’m not a confrontational person. I don’t really extend myself and like, this type of thing is very uncomfortable. All this attention and Limelight is very uncomfortable, and I would prefer without it. I didn’t want any type of attention or praise or and I still don’t the guilt I would have felt if someone did get hurt, if, if he did do what he was threatening to do, would never be able to live with myself. And I’ll, I’ll take a million court appearances and I And people calling me names. And people hating me. Just to keep one of those people from getting hurt or killed.”

Daniel Penny: The guilt I would have felt if someone did get hurt, if [Jordan Neely] did do what he was threatening to do, I would never be able to live with myself. I’ll take a million court appearances just to keep one of those people from getting hurt or kiIIed. HERO pic.twitter.com/vsLAl3AZZj — Jessica (@RealJessica05) December 10, 2024

